Cities issue snow parking bans ahead of winter storm

CLEVELAND– A few Northeast Ohio cities are preparing for this weekend’s anticipated winter storm.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties.

More on the forecast here

Elyria: Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from the street beginning at noon on Friday. No parking on “snow emergency” streets when snow exceeds 4 inches.

Hudson: Emergency snow parking ban from noon on Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Please remove all vehicles from the streets during this time to allow room for snow crews to clear the snow.

Lorain: Emergency snow ban starting at noon on Thursday. This snow ban will remain in effect until further notice. Violators may be ticketed or towed.