Cities issue snow parking bans ahead of winter storm

CLEVELAND– A few Northeast Ohio cities are preparing for this weekend’s anticipated winter storm.
A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties.
Elyria: Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from the street beginning at noon on Friday. No parking on “snow emergency” streets when snow exceeds 4 inches.
Hudson: Emergency snow parking ban from noon on Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Please remove all vehicles from the streets during this time to allow room for snow crews to clear the snow.
Lorain: Emergency snow ban starting at noon on Thursday. This snow ban will remain in effect until further notice. Violators may be ticketed or towed.