Akron man pleads guilty to posing as officer, kidnapping and assaulting children

AKRON- An Akron man plead guilty to 31 charges including kidnapping and assaulting children in court this morning.

Christopher Hendon admitted to impersonating a police officer and entering schools with a weapon.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the incidents happened between March 29, 2017 through April 6, 2017.

According to authorities during this time, Hendon entered two Akron area schools wearing law enforcement tactical gear, including a badge, firearm, and Taser. Hendon informed school employees that he was an officer with the “Scared Straight” program. While in those schools, Hendon handcuffed, threatened, and physically assaulted several students. On April 6, 2017, Hendon appeared at the Summit County Juvenile Center wearing the same law enforcement tactical gear. Hendon had three handcuffed juveniles with him. After some discussion, Hendon was denied entry into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Hendon pled guilty to the following charges Thursday:

7 Counts of Kidnapping – felonies of the 2nd degree

6 Counts of Abduction – felonies of the 3rd degree

15 Counts of Impersonating a Police Officer - felonies of the 3rd degree (three of the counts have firearm specifications attached)

3 Counts of Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon in School Safety Zone with firearm specifications – felonies of the 5th degree

Christopher Hendon is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

