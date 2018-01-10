Weekend Winter Storm: A look at timing and how it could take shape

CLEVELAND- Very mild air will flood into the Ohio Valley over the next 12-24 hours; highs are expected to rise well into the 50s ahead of the next winter storm to take shape over the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma.

Rain showers will be moving through during the day Thursday and will continue on and off through Friday afternoon.

This will be followed by a substantial chill-down late in the day on Friday.

In that transition period between rain and snow, there could be a wintry mix of precipitation. The storm track, as is usually the case, will be the key.

Your geographical location has a tremendous amount to do with precipitation type you’ll experience. You can see by the map that Friday afternoon, the cold air transition and wintry precipitation will be well under way.

The change to snow looks to be between 5 and 9 in the evening according to this particular computer model: the snow line moving northwest to southeast.

Friday evening into Saturday, snow will begin to accumulate. The exact position of this stripe of moderate to heavy snow is, as you can imagine, a bit nebulous this far out. We are fairly confident at this point to say 6”+ will fall over the Buckeye State.

Here are just two “scenarios” of what the snow accumulation might look like. Still, we are fairly far out from the main event so take these maps with a grain of salt.

An arctic air mass rushes into the Great Lakes region into the weekend, producing single-digit overnight lows and wind chills that will be below zero again! You’ll have to bundle up over the weekend.

Since this is a fluid situation in terms of snow amounts and positioning (snow accumulation will be dramatically impacted depending on whether wintry precip forms, be it sleet or freezing rain) keep an eye on the latest FOX 8 forecast.

