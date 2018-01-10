Video shows rescue after pup fell through ice on lake in Medina County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio -- A sergeant with the Medina County Sheriff's Office rushed to Lake Dawn in York Township Tuesday afternoon after the owner of a golden retriever reported the dog went onto the ice and fell through.

The family of the pup named Rex ran and asked a neighbor, Bill Devine, for help. Devine grabbed a canoe, attached it to a rope on shore and pushed it out to the thin ice.

He and the dog owner's husband, who had just arrived home from work, were able to pull Rex out of the water, where he had been struggling to stay afloat.

But, they still had to figure out a way to get the dog to shore without falling through the ice themselves.

Knowing that he and the other two rescuers were in a precarious position, Sgt. Samo Mernik picked up Rex and put the retriever in the canoe, and helped push the canoe to shore.

The dramatic rescue was caught on the deputy's body camera. You can see it in the video, above.

Sgt. Mernik and Bill Device knew that Rex was still in danger. Their priority was to keep hypothermia from setting in.

They wrapped him in blankets and then carried him inside the owner's house. To keep Rex warm, they placed him by a space heater and fed him a bowl of broth.

A day later, as a result of their efforts, Rex has been given a clean bill of health.