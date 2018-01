SOLON, Ohio — All lanes of U.S. 422 west at S.R. 91 were closed early Wednesday due to an overturned tractor trailer, ODOT reported.

#TrafficAlert All lanes of U.S. 422 west at SR 91 & the SR 91 north entrance ramp to U.S. 422 west are CLOSED due to an overturned tractor trailer. Clean-up is expected to take several hours. Motorists are being exited at SR 91. The SR 91 south entrance to SR 91 remains open. pic.twitter.com/5qE5QQSNKR — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 10, 2018

The entrance ramp from S.R. 91 north to U.S. 422 west was also closed.

ODOT expected cleanup to take several hours.

All westbound traffic was being detoured to S.R. 91.

CLOSED: 422WB @ RT. 91. You can exit at Rt. 91. The Rt. 91S entrance to 422W is open. Rt. 91N entrance to 422W is CLOSED. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 10, 2018

The semi ended up on it’s side around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, a dispatcher told Fox 8.