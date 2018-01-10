Show Info: January 10, 2017
Colossal Cupcake
Time for dessert! As if their softball-sized cupcakes weren’t enough, Colossal Cupcake has another reason to stop in and warm up this winter… Whimsical hot chocolate!
www.colossalcupcakes.com
Being Brigid
https://beingbrigid.com/
Ohio Tea Company
Another item to add to your grocery list for a healthier new year is tea! And this is the perfect place to shop!
5569 Fulton Dr NW
Canton, OH 44718
330-333-9454
www.ohioteaco.com
Buehler’s Fresh Foods
On the menu… a helping of grown up mac-n-cheese! Mike Merritt joined us in the kitchen!
www.buehlers.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
All week we’re celebrating the new year with new life at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! These brothers are about to steal your heart! We met the little red pandas!
3900 Wildlife Way
Cleveland, OH 44109
www.clevelandmetroparks.com
Leen On Me Organizing
The start of the new year is a great excuse to tackle those projects you’ve been putting off, like cleaning out the junk drawer! If you’re not sure where to start, check out Leen On Me Organizing!
www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com
Girl Scouts of North East Ohio
It’s a favorite season in northeast Ohio… cookie season!
www.gsneo.org
Soul Stretch Yoga Studio
There’s a great event happening this Saturday! It’s good for both the mind and the body!
31142 Center Ridge Road
Westlake, Ohio 44145
www.soulstretchmobileyoga.com