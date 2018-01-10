Play ball! Tribe announces 2018 game times, home opener is April 6

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have released their game times for the 2018 season. This is the Tribe’s 118th year as a charter member of the American League.

Go Tribe!

In a release, the team pointed out some of the highlights for the season, including the Home Opener, which is set for Friday, April 6 at 4:10 pm against the Kansas City Royals. That game kicks off a 10-game homestand against the Royals, the Tigers and the Blue Jays. (The Tribe opens the season on the road on March 29 at Seattle.)

After that homestand, the Tribe heads to Puerto Rico to play a two-game series against the Twins on April 17 and 18.

There are 8 weekday matinees this year. The time for these has changed to 1:10 pm. The dates for those are May 2, May 30, June 6, June 20, July 25, Aug. 9, Aug. 30, Sept. 5.

Some of the big summer weekend with the Tribe at home are:

· June 15-17 vs. Minnesota Twins

· June 22-24 vs. Detroit Tigers

· July 6-8 vs. Oakland A’s

· July 13-15 vs. New York Yankees

· Aug. 3-5 vs. Los Angeles Angels

· Aug. 17-19 vs. Baltimore Orioles

The MLB All-Star break is July 16-18 (but we expect lots and lots of Tribe players to be in the game so……).

Click here for the Indians 2018 printable schedule

Here it is in picture form: