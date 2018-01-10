× Orrville police investigate possible attempted child enticement

ORRVILLE, Ohio– The Orrville Police Department is investigating a possible case of attempted child enticement.

An 8-year-old boy told police he was walking home from Orrville Elementary School on Tuesday when he was approached by two men in a truck.

Police said the passenger asked the boy if he wanted any candy. When the boy declined, the truck drove away.

The vehicle is described as an older, red Ford pickup. Police released a photo of a similar truck on Wednesday.

“Officers will be patrolling the area of the schools heavily before and after school is out. We ask that parents go over with their children what they should do when approached by a stranger and immediately call the police,” the police department said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Orrville Police Department at 330-684-5025.