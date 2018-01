Do you hate folding laundry?

A new invention is making the chore a whole lot easier.

The FoldiMate can fold an entire load of laundry in four minutes.

The user just slides in T-shirts, pants, even towels or pillowcases, and they come out perfectly folded.

The first machines are expected to be shipped in late 2019.

The price tag is around $1,000.

