Martin Luther King Jr. Day events: Day of service, concerts and free museum admission

CLEVELAND– Organizations across Northeast Ohio plan to host special events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 15.

Many of Cleveland’s museums will have free admission as they honor the civil rights leader with activities and speakers.

Sunday, Jan. 14:

The Music Settlement 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial concert. Free and open to the public.

Severance Hall 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. celebration concert. Free. Ticket required.

Monday, Jan. 15:

DoubleTree downtown Cleveland at 7:30 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday breakfast celebration. Buy tickets here.

North Coast Harbor Ice Fest

Ice displays and carving demonstrations. Free.

Children’s Museum of Cleveland 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For every paid $12 admission, CMC will donate $1 to the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland.

Baseball Heritage Museum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dr. King’s connection to baseball. Free. Register here.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donate $1 to the United Black Fund for same-day $10 aquarium admission.

Glenville Recreation Center 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Year’s day of service. Space is limited, RSVP in advance.

Cleveland Museum of Art 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Music, dance and poetry performances, stories, and art activities. Visiting the museum’s collections is always free.

Karamu House noon to 4 p.m.

Day of service. RSVP required.

Cleveland Public Library Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch at 1 p.m.

Drum Mayors for Change. A program of music and inspirational words.

Free admission on Monday, Jan. 15:

Akron Art Museum 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Akron Zoo 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canton Museum of Art 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleveland Botanical Garden 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleveland History Center 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cleveland Orchestra noon to 5 p.m.

Great Lakes Science Center 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.