Local fast food restaurant destroyed by fire

STOW, Ohio — The Wendy’s on Graham Rd. in Stow won’t reopen anytime soon after a fire destroyed the building Tuesday night.
Firefighters from Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, and Hudson were called to the fast food restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a kitchen fire.
All the employees made it out of the building safely.
Graham Rd. was closed from S.R. 8 to Hudson Dr. for several hours while firefighters continued to battle the fire.
A backhoe was brought in to knock holes in the roof of the building so firefighters could get water on the flames.
41.163716 -81.475576