Local fast food restaurant destroyed by fire

Wendy's on Graham Rd in Stow is a total loss after kitchen fire. Stow FD still on scene putting water on hotspots. @fox8news @Ohio_pro_ffs @StowFD pic.twitter.com/dEo7bOFhGG — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 10, 2018

STOW, Ohio — The Wendy’s on Graham Rd. in Stow won’t reopen anytime soon after a fire destroyed the building Tuesday night.

Firefighters from Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, and Hudson were called to the fast food restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a kitchen fire.

All the employees made it out of the building safely.

Graham Rd. was closed from S.R. 8 to Hudson Dr. for several hours while firefighters continued to battle the fire.

A backhoe was brought in to knock holes in the roof of the building so firefighters could get water on the flames.