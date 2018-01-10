January “Thaw” gets under way with river ice-jam potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Skies have cleared a bit to kick off this "hump day"morning.

Even though wind chills are still in the teens and temps have slipped below freezing, the warming trend will be well underway by late-morning into the afternoon and persist into Thursday.

Where the snow pack is deepest (especially over our extreme northeastern counties), warming will be more marginal since most of the anemic, solar energy will go into melting the ice and snow from the bitter-cold air of last week. This could lead to local flooding due to ice jams! If you're in a flood-prone area you have to really pay attention to river rise.

This may create some flooding potential as we head into the middle of the week. The snow melt in combination with moderate-to-high rain potential will be the culprit. Stay tuned.

Full forecast, HERE.

Have a great day and stay tuned for much more on the impending winter storm expected to assemble Friday into Saturday.