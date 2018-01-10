Ice cream bars sold at Giant Eagle, Aldi recalled

NEW YORK – A New York company has issued a voluntary recall of ice cream bars due to a possible listeria contamination.

Fieldbrook Foods says that their orange cream and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were made in its Dunkirk, New York plant may be contaminated. The bars are sold under individual merchants’ brands.

At Giant Eagle, the bars are sold under the Giant Eagle brand name. They are the orange cream bars, chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars, and variety packs that include chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars.

The bars were also sold at Aldi under the Sundae Shoppe name, at Dollar Tree under the Party Treat name, and at Acme under the Lucerne name.

The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Here is a list of all the merchants and the names the ice cream bars were sold under:

The FDA website says that:

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 800/333-0805 x2270.

Giant Eagle posted the following on their website:

Customers who have purchased the affected product and are still in possession of it should not consume it, and may safely dispose of it. Customers may also bring their receipt to their local Giant Eagle where they will receive a refund.Consumers with questions on this recall may visit the Product Recalls page at GiantEagle.com for more information, or may contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324, Monday through Friday from 9:00AM -9:00PM Eastern Time.

According to the FDA: “Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

No illnesses have been reported yet in connection with the recall.