Grown-Up Mac-N-Cheese!

Grown Up Mac and Cheese
Serves 6 people
Preheat oven 450 degrees
Ingredients:
- Butter to grease dish (or pan spray)
- 12 ounces of noodle of choice (I like Cavatappi)
- 1 cups Heavy Cream
- 1 cups Whole Milk
- 2 teaspoons All Purpose Flour
- ½ teaspoon Salt
- ½ teaspoon Pepper
- 2 cups grated Gouda
- 1 cup grated Parmesan
- 1 cup grated Mozzarella
- 2 tablespoons chopped Basil
Directions:
- Butter or Spray 13×9 baking dish
- Cook noodles until tender but still firm(about 5 minutes) Drain
- Whisk heavy cream, milk, flour, salt and pepper into a large bowl and blend
- Stir in ½ of the cheese and all of the basil
- Transfer to the baking dish
- Add remaining cheese to the top of the noodle mixture
- Place in 450 degree oven (stir ½ way through the baking process)
- Bake until sauce bubbles and cheese melts and begins to brown, about 18-20 minutes
- Let stand 15 minutes before serving! Don’t be afraid to make 2 dishes (it’s always better the second day)
If you want to make it the main dish you can:
- Add Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese or
- Chicken Bacon and Ranch dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak meat and fried onions
- Chicken Parm and Provolone cheese