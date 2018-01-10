Grown-Up Mac-N-Cheese!

Grown Up Mac and Cheese

Serves 6 people

Preheat oven 450 degrees

Ingredients:

  • Butter to grease dish (or pan spray)
  • 12 ounces of noodle of choice (I like Cavatappi)
  • 1 cups Heavy Cream
  • 1 cups Whole Milk
  • 2 teaspoons All Purpose Flour
  • ½ teaspoon Salt
  • ½ teaspoon Pepper
  • 2 cups grated Gouda
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1 cup grated Mozzarella
  • 2 tablespoons chopped Basil

Directions:

  • Butter or Spray 13×9 baking dish
  • Cook noodles until tender but still firm(about 5 minutes) Drain
  • Whisk heavy cream, milk, flour, salt and pepper into a large bowl and blend
  • Stir in ½ of the cheese and all of the basil
  • Transfer to the baking dish
  • Add remaining cheese to the top of the noodle mixture
  • Place in 450 degree oven (stir ½ way through the baking process)
  • Bake until sauce bubbles and cheese melts and begins to brown, about 18-20 minutes
  • Let stand 15 minutes before serving!  Don’t be afraid to make 2 dishes (it’s always better the second day)

If you want to make it the main dish you can:

  • Add Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese or
  • Chicken Bacon and Ranch dressing
  • Philly Cheesesteak meat and fried onions
  • Chicken Parm and Provolone cheese