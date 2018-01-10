Fox Recipe Box: Easy Vegetable Beef Soup

CLEVELAND, Oh — Homemade beef vegetable soup does not necessarily require hours in the kitchen. Chef Michael Ollier is a chef with Certified Angus Beef and he showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to make a pot of hearty and comforting soup.
Click here to learn more about Certified Angus Beef and to also see their collection of beef recipes.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® stew meat, 1/2-inch dice
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 6 cups (48-ounces) low sodium beef broth
- 2 bay leaves (optional)
- 1/2 cup uncooked orzo
- 1 1/2 cups frozen peas, carrots and corn vegetable blend
Instructions:
- Season beef with salt and pepper. Add oil to a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium high heat and brown beef on two sides. Stir in onion and garlic followed by tomatoes, broth and bay leaves. Scrape bottom of pan to free any connected browned bits.
- Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer 1 hour uncovered.
- Stir in orzo and simmer 8 minutes. Add vegetables and simmer an additional 7 minutes. Add additional salt and pepper to taste; ser