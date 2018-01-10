Fired officer who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice trying to get his job back

CLEVELAND — A fired city officer, who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice, is trying to get his job back.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer said an arbitration hearing for Timothy Loehmann is expected to be held Wednesday .

Loehmann, a rookie police officer, was fired in 2017 for lying on his police application, and not for the shooting of Tamir Rice.

In 2016, the city of Cleveland and the Rice family reached a $6 million settlement in the wrongful death case.

Since Tamir’s death, Cleveland police made changes to its hiring process, including adding a review of past personnel files. The division of police also started putting first aid kits in all patrol cruisers.

Continuing coverage here.