East Cleveland firefighters ask for donations after family loses everything

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The East Cleveland firefighters union is asking for donations to help a family after a house fire Wednesday morning.

No one was home at the time of the fire at East 130th Street and Lakefront Avenue.

According to East Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 500, the blaze displaced a family of five.

Firefighters are seeking clothing for children, ages 2 to 13. The family lost everything, including their Christmas gifts.

Donations can be left at the East Cleveland Police Department at 14340 Euclid Ave. or fire station No. 1 at 1822 Marloes Ave.

Girl, age 13

Pants: 11-12 junior

Shirt: Medium

Shoe: 7.5

Boy, age 11

Pants: 14 youth

Shirt: Youth large

Shoe: 7 boys

Boy, age 2

Pants: 3T

Shirt: 3T

Shoe: 8 toddler