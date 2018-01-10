David’s All-In-One Lasagna
1/2 cup water
1 (28 ounce) can Red Gold® Crushed Tomatoes, or 2 (15 ounce) cans Red Gold Crushed Tomatoes
2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes Basil, Garlic & Oregano
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Salt to taste
1 (16 ounce) box traditional lasagna noodles, uncooked
1 (15 ounce) carton low fat ricotta cheese
3 cups (16 ounce) shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350o F. In large mixing bowl combine water, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning and salt.
Cover the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking pan with 1½ cups of sauce mixture. Arrange 1/3 of noodles on top of sauce, slightly overlapped. Top with ½ of ricotta cheese, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese and 1 cup of sauce. Repeat layers and top with last 1/3 of noodles and the remaining sauce.
Cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 to 1½ hours; until noodles are cooked. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Variations:
The recipe makes 12 servings, but you could divide the recipe into two 9×9 inch baking dishes and freeze one for a wintry night supper.
- Add 1 pound ground Italian sausage or lean ground beef, cooked and drained, to the tomato mixture of the basic recipe.
- For added color, flavor and nutrition add 1 (10 ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed and water removed, as another layer after the cheese layers.
- Add both Italian sausage and spinach for great nutritional value and appearance. Use each as a layer in the recipe.
- Add fresh basil to sauce for added color and flavor or sprinkle fresh basil on top as a garnish.
- Use fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced, as an option to shredded mozzarella cheese.