Cause of fire at Stow Wendy’s being investigated after firefighters battle blaze in icy conditions

STOW, Ohio -- The cause of a fire at a Wendy's restaurant in Stow is being investigated after firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze at the Graham Road restaurant at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Stow Fire Department, once on-scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the restaurant.

Crews made an interior attack, but were forced to leave the structure when it was determined to be unsafe due to a potential roof collapse.

Mutual aid was received from Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson and Munroe Falls Fire Departments. Additional aid was provided by Stow and Cuyahoga Falls Police Departments as well as Stow and Cuyahoga Falls Service Departments.

Firefighters spent most of the night at the scene and had to call in a backhoe to assist with the structure that was beginning to collapse.

The Stow Fire Department said efforts to fight the fire were hampered by icy conditions created by the water freezing, which made conditions slippery and hazardous for working.

The restaurant sustained heavy damage. An investigation continues.

