Ashland University women’s basketball on a hot streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND--Don't look now, but the Ashland Women's basketball team is streaking their way into the record books. The team was all business Wednesday afternoon as they geared up for a big conference showdown Thursday night at home against Grand Valley State.

"We know what we want, we know we want to get back to the national championship game and win another one," said junior Brooke Smith.

The Eagles are ranked number one in the nation at 15-0. They are coming off a national championship last year in which they were the first team to finish 37-0 in Division II women's basketball history.

"I would say this group, especially with all the returners we have, we are kind of used to the attention. We had an unbelievable season last year and this is just building on it." said senior Andi Daugherty.

That's just the beginning, Ashland currently holds the longest win streak in Division II women's basketball history at 52-straight wins and counting.

"Honestly, that is not really something we talk about at all, if the media did not do such a good job of publicizing it, I would have no idea how many wins we had in a row," said senior Julie Worley.

The Eagles roster is made up of 11 players, 10 hail from the Buckeye state with 8 playing high school basketball in Northeast Ohio.

"Ohio has unbelievable high school girls basketball so we feel very fortunate that we are in the location we are with being able to recruit right around us and recruit really good players from really good programs," said head coach, Robyn Fralick.

Ashland is already home to two National Championships and well on their way to a third. But for now, there is no talk of the streak, forget the national championships, this team is focused on one thing: Grand Valley State on Thursday.

The longest winning streak in all of college basketball is 111-straight wins held by the University of Connecticut's women's basketball team.