Akron police seize guns and drugs, arrest three

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department arrested three people after executing a search warrant Wednesday morning.

The narcotics unit and SWAT team searched a house on Lake Street just after 9 a.m.

According to police, officers found eight handguns, six rifles, body armor and ammunition. They also discovered crystal meth, marijuana and other pills.

Police arrested Brandon L. Sheridan, 32; Justin D. Martin, 31; and Starla M. Watkins, 28. Sheridan and Martin were charged with possession of meth, aggravated trafficking, weapons under a disability and receiving stolen property. Watkins was charged possession of meth, aggravated trafficking and two counts and child endangering.

They were taken to the Summit County Jail. They are set to appear in Akron Municipal County on Thursday.