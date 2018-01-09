Thousands sign petition to ban Starbucks from Yosemite

CALIFORNIA — Visitors to Yosemite National Park will soon be able to sip on Starbucks.

But not everyone is happy about it, according to The Fresno Bee.

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition to ban Starbucks from opening a store in the park.

The coffee chain announced plans for a store in an existing food court on the property last week. But local officials complained that big corporations have no place in the national park.

Protesters fear allowing Starbucks in the food court will only open the door to more chains.

