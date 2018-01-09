Teen warns others after being diagnosed with frostbite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NILES - 14 degrees and 15 minutes nearly changed the life of a Niles teen.

16-year-old Abagail Moore sits on her couch barely able to fully extend her fingers as her mother slathers on medication meant for burns all over her hands.

"She loves to play in the band, she loves to draw," said Jennifer McKenney, Moore's mother. "You know for her to never be able to draw again and she's very, very good at it, that was kind of sad."

McKenney says her daughter was diagnosed with frostbite on every finger after playing in the snow with friends without gloves on.

"I got like a wind gust; as soon as it hit my hand my hand completely froze," said Moore.

After nearly a week in gauze bandages, McKenney says her daughter's future is looking brighter after the doctor's initial prognosis.

"Amputation was one, skin graph another. It's a scary process; it's almost slow motion," said McKenney. "Just the thoughts that start going through your head as a parent."

Aware that patients don't always follow a doctor's advice, Moore says she hopes other teens hear her story and listen at least to their parents and dress appropriately for the weather.

"Just listen when they tell me to put gloves on, put hats on," said Moore. "It's not joke out there. The cold is really cold."