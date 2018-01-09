Starbucks Blonde Espresso launches in U.S. Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Starbucks Coffee Company announced Tuesday the arrival of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, marking the first time the company has introduced a new core espresso option in the United States in more than 40 years.

Customers across the U.S. will now be able to order any handcrafted espresso beverage with their choice of “Starbucks Signature” or “Starbucks Blonde” espresso, including Starbucks Caffe Latte, Cappuccino, Flat White, Macchiato and Americano beverages.

The new Blonde Espresso boasts a more mellow version of the original Espresso. It features beans from Latin America and East Africa, roasted to the peak of their flavor to showcase the coffee’s balanced, subtle sweetness.

“We set the standard for a dark, boldly roasted coffee and in this case, we broke a few of our own rules by taking a lighter approach to espresso which created a bright taste with sweet citrus notes and a smooth body,” said Andrew Linnemann, vice president of Global Coffee for Starbucks. “We are really proud of the roast and think customers are going to love experimenting with it.”