Standoff has Jackson Township police warning residents to stay inside

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A standoff on a Jackson Township street has police there asking neighbors to stay in their home…or to stay away if they are not at home.

The incident on Highsaddle Road NW began around 11 a.m. Police would not release the nature of the initial call, but they are saying that the situation is active.

They are asking nearby residents to stay in their homes until the situation is under control. They are also asking anyone who may live in the area who is not at home to stay away from their homes until that time as well.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have updates as they become available.