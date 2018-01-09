Show Info: January 9, 2018
The Gust Gallucci Company, Inc
He typically focuses on the best of Italy, but today we’re going to Spain with Jesse Blakely of Gallucci’s!
http://www.tasteitaly.com
Lake Metroparks – Penitentiary Glen
Make winter more enjoyable by attracting birds to your yard! Pat Morse shared some great tips!
http://lakemetroparks.com/select-park/penitentiaryglen.shtml
Trapped! Escape Rooms
Get out of the house and have some fun! There are four locations to choose from!
www.facebook.com/trappedcle
www.trappedcle.com
www.instagram.com/trappedcle
Cleveland Clinic
Put down the phone! It’s time for a digital detox!Doctor William Morris is the author of “Goodnight Phone.”
9500 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44195
(216) 402-9405
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s a new year, so why not celebrate with new life! All this week we are meeting some of the newest residents of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
3900 Wildlife Way
Cleveland, OH 44109
www.clevelandmetroparks.com
Peaceful Fruits
Looking for a healthy snack? How about one that is one hundred percent fruit and also promotes a good cause!
http://www.peacefulfruits.com
Facebook: /peacefulfruits
Canary Travel
Get away from the winter weather and head to somewhere warm!
http://www.canarytravel.com
Dr. Marc
It’s one of the most common forms of dementia. Dr. Marc Shares symptoms and new research about Lewy Body Dementia!
Discount Drug Mart
20472 Ashford Court
Strongsville, OH 44149
http://www.discount-drugmart.com