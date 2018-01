MASSILLON, Ohio — Registered nurses who work at Affinity Medical Center in Massillon will speak about the effects of the hospital’s closure at a press briefing Tuesday.

The Massillon hospital is scheduled to close Feb. 4.

Health officials blame declining revenue and increased obligations to insurance companies among the reasons behind the decision to close.

The nurses want to work with elected officials to keep the hospital open.

The press conference is set for 10 a.m.

