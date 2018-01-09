Missing: Heather Schill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Heather Schill, 16, was last seen Dec. 19 wearing a white sweatshirt and gray pants. She was holding a black and gold book bag.

She is 5'6" tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Heather has several tattoos: the word "legends" is above one eye, and "God's gift" across her neck. She also has flowers on both hands and arms and a piercing below her lip.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

