Mentor to close two schools, reassign another for 2018-2019 school year

MENTOR, Ohio – The Mentor Public school district has announced a number of changes for their school buildings that will go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

The schools will go from three middle schools to two middle schools. All middle school students will be attending either Shore or Memorial.

Ridge will no longer operate as a middle school, but will be turned into an elementary school. This is happening because Brentmoor and Garfield elementary schools will be closing. In addition, two other elementary schools have had their boundaries changed.

In a Tuesday letter to families, interim school superintendent Bill Porter summed up the changes this way:

Students currently in the Brentmoor zone will attend the new elementary school at Ridge.

The Garfield zone will be redrawn to attend Fairfax, Hopkins, and the new elementary school at Ridge.

A large portion of the Hopkins boundaries will be rezoned for the new elementary school at Ridge, which will alleviate overcrowding at Hopkins and create lines that are more geographically fitting.

A portion of Fairfax will move into the Orchard Hollow zone and Fairfax will get a new, earlier start time.

The new elementary school at Ridge will have a start-time around 9:00 a.m. and will be finalized later.

The preschool will stay at Ridge.

Students from the new elementary school at Ridge will attend Memorial after 5th grade.

In that same letter, the superintendent also said that the district will work to move current staff from buildings that are closing into openings at other buildings. However, he did add that he “cannot make any guarantees on personnel at this time.”

The changes are expected to save the district more than $7 million over the next five years.

The district has set up a series of community meetings for the buildings that are most affected by the changes. They will be held at Paradigm, 6465 Center Street:

Thursday, January 11

5:30 p.m. Fairfax

Tuesday, January 16

5:30 p.m. Brentmoor

7:30 p.m. Ridge

Wednesday, January 17

5:30 p.m. Garfield

7:30 p.m. Hopkins

Click here to see the new elementary school boundary map.

Click here to see the new middle school boundary map.