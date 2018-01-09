× Mansfield officers involved in Christmas Eve shooting cleared to return to full duty

MANSFIELD, Ohio – The four Mansfield police officers involved in a shooting on Christmas Eve, 2017 have been returned to full, active duty.

Just before 7 p.m. on that day, police received a distress call for 187 South Mulberry Street. The caller claimed that an intoxicated individual had slit their own wrists.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers confronted the suspect. Officers attempted to use a taser, but were unsuccessful, police said. During the confrontation, the suspect was shot.

Officers administered first aid. The suspect was transported to Ohio Health, where he was treated for his injuries.

The decision to return the officers to full duty comes after an initial review of the incident by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They are continuing an investigation. Police add that they have no further details to release at this point.

