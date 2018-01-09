LeBron James, The Weeknd react to H&M monkey sweatshirt ad

The fallout continues after H&M posted an ad of a black child in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front.

H&M removed the image Monday and apologized to anyone it “may have offended.”

LeBron James posted a response on his Instagram page. He replaced the saying on the sweatshirt with a crown and the title “King of the World” at the top.

He wrote, “H&M you got us all wrong! And we ain’t going for it! Straight up! Enough about ya’ll and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that’s what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!!”

Singer The Weeknd said Monday that he will no longer work with H&M.

The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, said on Twitter that he was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

“I’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore,” he wrote.

Representatives for The Weeknd confirmed the singer would end ties with the company.

H&M released a statement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“We understand that many people are upset about the image of the children’s hoodie,” the statement said. “We, who work at H&M, can only agree.”

The company said, “We’re deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print.”

The company promised to “thoroughly investigate” to prevent something like this from happening again.