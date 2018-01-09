Kenny’s blending up a storm in the Vitamix test kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Oh -- The Vitamix test kitchen is where all of the delicious Vitamix recipes are created and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with the culinary minds behind the creations.

Click here to see more recipes from Vitamix and learn more about the company based here in Northeast Ohio.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Superfood Morning Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup (240ml) mango nectar

1/2 cup (75g) frozen mango

1 teaspoon ginger root

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1 Tablespoon flax seed oil

1 Tablespoon hemp seed

1 teaspoon matcha green tea powder

Instructions:

Place all the ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the blade base. Select Variable 1. Start the machine, slowly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 30 seconds.



All Green Smoothie

Ingredients:

3 ice cubes

1/8 (25g) Bartlett pear, seeded

1/4 avocado, pitted, peeled

1/8 cup (15g) broccoli

1/8 cup (5g) spinach

1 cup (150g) green grapes

3 Tablespoons water

1/4 cup (60ml) pineapple juice

Instructions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the blade base. Select Variable 1 or the Smoothie program. Start the machine and increase to its highest speed, blend for 38 seconds or allow the programmed cycle to complete.

Nut and Date Energy Balls

Ingredients:

1 cup (140g) almonds

1 cup (110g) walnuts

2 cups (260g) raisins

6 (40g) dates, pitted

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (90g) shredded coconut

Instructions:

Place the almonds and walnuts into the Vitamix container and secure the lid. Select Variable 6 and pulse 8 times. Remove the lid and add the remaining ingredients. Secure the lid, remove the lid plug and insert the tamper. Select Variable 6 and pulse 35-40 times using the tamper to push the ingredients into the blade. When the mixture looks wet and begins to cake it is done. Roll into 1/2 ounce balls and chill before serving.

Red Salsa

Ingredients:

6 Roma tomatoes, halved

1/2 onion, quartered

1 jalapeno, halved, seeded

1/4 cup (10g) cilantro

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid. Remove the lid plug and place the tamper into the opening. Select Variable 6. Pulse the machine 5-6 time using the tamper to push the ingredients into the blade.