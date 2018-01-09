I TEAM: Exclusive look at damage after riot in county Juvenile Detention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive pictures showing the aftermath of a riot Monday night inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

County leaders are still adding up the cost of the damage, but an early estimate shows repairs will cost $200,000.

Late Tuesday, the Juvenile Court released a statement saying a unit was “ vandalized by some of the residents. A television was broken, along with panes of glass…”

But the I TEAM’s pictures show much more than that.

In addition to broken glass, you can see clogged plumbing, ceiling tiles busted, and cell doors damaged. The damage also includes broken light fixtures, sprinkler heads and more.

Monday night, a group of teen inmates took over a pod, a section of the lock-up. They stayed in control of it for hours until a SWAT team moved in and finally restored order. Cleveland Police, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, and multiple other law enforcement agencies scrambled to the Detention Center.

Court records obtained by the I TEAM show the teens held in that section have been in trouble for murder, robbery, rape, arson, burglary and much more.

Sources tell the I TEAM, investigators are still working on what led to what happened. But we’ve learned it started when some inmates simply refused to leave the area that was destroyed.

County officials say no one escaped. 12 teens were involved, and when it was all over, some of the young inmates were taken to the adult County Jail.

Your tax dollars will pay for the damage, but the teens involved may pay a price, too. As the deputies investigate, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors are looking into criminal charges.

