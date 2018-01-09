Fox Recipe Box: Amish Country Chili Cornbread Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — Leave it to country chef Lee Ann Miller to create a chili salad that is perfect for chilly winter weather! Incorporating cornbread and lots of veggies, Lee Ann gave Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson a quick cooking lesson as she taught him how to put this comforting dish together.
Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
Amish Country Chili Cornbread Salad
8 ½ oz. pkg cornbread/muffin Jiffy mix
1- 4oz. can green chilies, undrained
1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon dried oregano
1 pinch rubbed sage
½ cup green pepper, chopped
½ cup orange pepper, chopped
1 cup green onions, chopped
2- 15 oz. cans pinto beans, rinsed & drained
2- 15 1/2 oz. cans whole kernel corn, drained
1 lb. bacon, cut in small pieces, fried & drained on paper towel
3 medium tomatoes, chopped
2 cups (8 oz) shredded cheddar cheese
Dressing
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 package Ranch dressing mix
¼ cup fresh chopped parsley
Rinse and drain beans and corn. Prepare and bake cornbread mix according to directions; stir in chilies, cumin, oregano and sage. Bake in greased 8”x8” square pan at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cool. Cut cornbread into small pieces and crumble half into bottom of 13”x9” pan (or a little larger pan). Layer with half of the beans, mayonnaise mixture, corn, tomatoes, peppers, onions, bacon and cheese. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.
Good for 2-3 days.
Serves 12.