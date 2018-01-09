Fox Recipe Box: Amish Country Chili Cornbread Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — Leave it to country chef Lee Ann Miller to create a chili salad that is perfect for chilly winter weather! Incorporating cornbread and lots of veggies, Lee Ann gave Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson a quick cooking lesson as she taught him how to put this comforting dish together.

Amish Country Chili Cornbread Salad

8 ½ oz. pkg cornbread/muffin Jiffy mix

1- 4oz. can green chilies, undrained

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon dried oregano

1 pinch rubbed sage

½ cup green pepper, chopped

½ cup orange pepper, chopped

1 cup green onions, chopped

2- 15 oz. cans pinto beans, rinsed & drained

2- 15 1/2 oz. cans whole kernel corn, drained

1 lb. bacon, cut in small pieces, fried & drained on paper towel

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 cups (8 oz) shredded cheddar cheese

Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 package Ranch dressing mix

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

Rinse and drain beans and corn. Prepare and bake cornbread mix according to directions; stir in chilies, cumin, oregano and sage. Bake in greased 8”x8” square pan at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cool. Cut cornbread into small pieces and crumble half into bottom of 13”x9” pan (or a little larger pan). Layer with half of the beans, mayonnaise mixture, corn, tomatoes, peppers, onions, bacon and cheese. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Good for 2-3 days.

Serves 12.