Fox 8 Jukebox: Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project warmed up the Fox 8 studio with their smooth groove jazz music. Andre has recently released his 1st album called "Road Trip". Click here to learn more about the band and see an upcoming show schedule.
