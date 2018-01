Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio - A Mahoning County judge is accused of stealing between $96,200 and $328,000 from a former client.

Diane Vettori Caraballo, 49, of Youngstown, is charged with fraud, among other crimes.

Prosecutors say the judge was helping to draft a will when she was told about shoe boxes of cash left in the client's home.

The government claims she took the money, deposited it into five banks and didn't report it to the IRS.

She will be in court next week.