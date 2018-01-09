Cleveland Metroparks Rangers receives ‘perfect score’ for public safety standards

CLEVELAND — Today, law enforcement officers nationwide were honored as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) on the same day that our very own Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department was nationally recognized.

The ranger department is now one of just six park distract law enforcement departments to be accredited nationwide by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), a news release from the Metroparks said.

To Coincide with National #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay, Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department Reaffirms Top National Accreditation – Ranger Department is one of just six Park District law enforcement departments to be accredited nationwide by independent commission pic.twitter.com/ooFDLYFUeb — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) January 9, 2018

CALEA is an independent commission established by the United States Department of Justice. It follows 189 standards by law enforcement assessors, and awarded the ranger department a perfect score for maintaining top public safety standards, the release said.

Established in 1921, the rangers patrol more than 23,000 acres of land, 100 miles of connecting parkways and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. They work 24 hours a day, all year, patrolling their jurisdiction by vehicle, horseback, bicycles and on foot.

Additionally, the department includes a dive team.

From all of us at FOX 8, congrats to the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers!

