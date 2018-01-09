Cleveland fire battling apartment blaze on city’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Fire Department is battling an apartment complex fire on the city's west side.

Crews are in the 8700 block of Detroit Avenue, where at least one apartment was on fire. The flames were shooting from the roof, according to the department's Twitter account.

Firefighters, at one point, were having difficulty "securing water," Cleveland fire said.

Officials say several residents were displaced; Red Cross is responding.

The fire was called "under control" just after 11:45 p.m.

View from the “C Side” (rear) of apartment fire in Battalion 3 on West Side. Fire is called Under Control. Unoccupied. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/AggQWHfv20 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

Working apartment fire in Battalion 3 on the west side. Triple 2 due to long layout and issues securing water. Companies making progress... pic.twitter.com/z0mVCMtZ6O — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

Fire through the roof at apartment fire in 3rd Battalion on West Side. Tower being set up. pic.twitter.com/1FER1vy6Eh — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

There were no injuries. Further details, including how the fire started, were not immediately available.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.