Canfield home’s Christmas light display under fire from neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANFIELD, Ohio - Mike McAndrew's computerized Christmas light display is considered among the most impressive in the state of Ohio.

Over the years it has spread well beyond his own yard onto the properties of ten neighbors and around the block.

"I have more support than I ever anticipated. I have at least a dozen more neighbors around the block that would like to be included in next year's display," said McAndrew.

Without saying anything to McAndrew, a neighbor has gone before Canfield City Council concerned about what she terms "extensive light displays," asking council to create regulations that McAndrew says would effectively shut his display down.

Jeanne Neville is requesting that council create regulations limiting the display of holiday lights on private property. "These displays are very attractive and entertaining to the public, but to those who live close by they are irritating and very limiting to family life. The added traffic makes it difficult for you, your friends, your relatives and any emergency vehicles to get to your house, and many times even for you to get out of your own driveway," Neville said in a statement to Council.

She proposes that the city impose a permit for extensive light displays specifying the number of days lights can be displayed, specifying the hours each evening the lights may be displayed and establishing a fee per property for each homeowner hosting a dispay.

Neville, who is related to a neighbor living across the street from McAndrew, was contacted by Fox 8 News on Tuesday but did not want to comment on camera.

McAndrew says the first he learned of her concerns was when he got a message suggesting he see a YouTube video of the council meeting.

"I have never had that kind of interaction with a disgruntled neighbor," said McAndrew.

Nor has he ever been contacted by anyone from the city regarding the concerns.

City Manager Wade Calhoun believes it is commendable that the neighbors have all banded together to create such a display.

McAndrew says if he is forced to shut it down, he already has offers from other neighboring communities willing to have him move the display there.

Calhoun, however, believes that will not be necessary.

"Problems like this, you really tackle with communication and respect for others. At this point I don't see any legislation coming from this governing body now or any time in the near future putting any sort of restrictions or regulations on Christmas lights," said Calhoun.

41.025058 -80.760912