Boy, 8, raises money to buy bulletproof vests for K-9 officers

STRONGSVILLE -- Tuesday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and a local 8-year-old is showing his gratitude by raising money for four-legged officers. He started a campaign to buy bulletproof vests for K-9 officers.

"I, like, want to be a police officer when I grow up, and so, I want to be one because I loved police since I was two years old,” said 8-year-old Brady Snakovsky.

Brady has a passion for police.

"My stepdad, he's a police officer, and so I thought it was cool, so I still wanna be one," he said.

His bedroom has a law enforcement theme. Police patches on the wall, pictures on the dresser, and pillows on the bed. There is even yellow crime scene tape on the door. His mother says he has one mission to accomplish.

"I'm very proud of him. He amazes me with his big heart, he asks me all the time to buy a vest for a K-9 that needs one, just because he feels the need that they have to have one," said his mother Leah Tornabene.

Sunday, Brady began a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to buy a bulletproof vest for at least one Northeast Ohio police dog.

"Some K9s get hurt, so, I, like just want to help them…not a lot of dogs get them, that's because they're expensive," said Brady.

Some K-9 ballistics vests can costs hundreds, even thousands of dollars. So far, he's raised over $700, just by telling family and friends.

"He told me that he wants to buy a vest for a dog and that also, when he becomes a K-9 officer, I have to buy his dog a vest. So, I know they're very expensive and I thought by helping him do the GoFundMe, we could actually make this work," said his mother.

Brady lives in Strongsville, and his stepfather is an officer in Brook Park. But he says if he raises enough money, he'll donate a vest to any local police department that needs one.

And he's already looking forward to his own K-9 officer when he gets older.

"I would name it 'Heavy' because, it's like, I like the name, not a lot of cops name a dog Heavy," he said.

Brady’s mother says 100 percent of the money they raise will go toward buying a K-9 bulletproof vest.

If you would like to help Brady, you can go to his GoFundMe page.