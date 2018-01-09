‘Be grateful for each day’: Woman’s inspirational advice goes viral after her death

AUSTRALIA — A 27-year-old from Australia is sharing inspirational life lessons after her death.

People reports that Holly Butcher passed away Jan. 4 from a rare form of cancer: Ewing’s sarcoma.

Before she died, she wrote a beautiful letter, and asked her parents to post it on Facebook after she passed away.

Her parents did so, just moments after announcing their daughter had died.

The letter starts out saying, “’It’s a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young. It’s just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; Until the unexpected happens.”

Holly went on to tell readers not to whine about “ridiculous things,” and “let all that s**t go.

“wear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go,” she wrote. “It is all SO insignificant when you look at life as a whole.”

She ended by asking people to donate blood, which she said kept her alive for an extra year.

The letter has gone viral, having been shared over 88,000 times.

Letter Penned by Australian Woman, 27, on Her Deathbed Goes Viral: ‘Be Grateful for Each Day’ https://t.co/UT94fFnAV1 — People (@people) January 9, 2018