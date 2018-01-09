Forecast: much warmer temperatures on the way

CLEVELAND - Dense fog is forming over some locations enveloping the landscape with low visibility. Take extra precautions including driving with your low-beam headlights on through the morning hours. Remember, fog is a "snow eater". That's at least some comfort.
So far, January has averaged almost -20°F BELOW NORMAL. Remember that anything outside of + or – 2°F is considered “abnormal.”
How does this year's start compare to the 8 days of the last 5?
2018 = -19.3°F
2017 = -0.7°F (New Normal)
2016 = -0.1°F (Normal)
2015 = -2.5°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)
2014 = -10.6°F (Cold)
2013 = -2.3°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)
We are now stepping into a 4-5 day thaw before we see another cold smack arrive by the weekend.
Here's a look at the forecast through the early afternoon.