Forecast: much warmer temperatures on the way

CLEVELAND - Dense fog is forming over some locations enveloping the landscape with low visibility. Take extra precautions including driving with your low-beam headlights on through the morning hours. Remember, fog is a "snow eater". That's at least some comfort.

So far, January has averaged almost -20°F BELOW NORMAL. Remember that anything outside of + or – 2°F is considered “abnormal.”

How does this year's start compare to the 8 days of the last 5?

2018 = -19.3°F

2017 = -0.7°F (New Normal)

2016 = -0.1°F (Normal)

2015 = -2.5°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)

2014 = -10.6°F (Cold)

2013 = -2.3°F (Just a little cooler than normal.)

We are now stepping into a 4-5 day thaw before we see another cold smack arrive by the weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast through the early afternoon.