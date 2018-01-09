School closings and delays

Forecast: much warmer temperatures on the way

Posted 5:39 am, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19AM, January 9, 2018

CLEVELAND - Dense fog is forming over some locations enveloping the landscape with low visibility. Take extra precautions including driving with your low-beam headlights on through the morning hours. Remember, fog is a "snow eater". That's at least some comfort.

So far, January has averaged almost -20°F BELOW NORMAL. Remember that anything outside of + or – 2°F is considered “abnormal.”

How does this year's start compare to the 8 days of the last 5?

2018  =  -19.3°F
2017  =  -0.7°F  (New Normal)
2016  =  -0.1°F  (Normal)
2015  =  -2.5°F  (Just a little cooler than normal.)
2014  =  -10.6°F (Cold)
2013  =  -2.3°F  (Just a little cooler than normal.)

We are now stepping into a 4-5 day thaw before we see another cold smack arrive by the weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast through the early afternoon.