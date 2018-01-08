Winter Weather Advisory: Icy glaze making for slick travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - An icy glaze has clung to road surfaces this morning, and if untreated, they will be extremely slick.

Be cautious on bridges and overpasses, parking lots and sidewalks especially. A layer of snow will fall on top of the ice making for treacherous conditions at times.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through this afternoon.

Plan on slippery road conditions through this afternoon, and give yourself some extra time in order to reach your destination safely. Slushy, slick spots are expected on untreated surfaces. Expect 1-3″ of snow to accumulate as well this morning, adding to the already slick conditions.

Temperatures are expected to rise as we head through tonight that by the morning we’ll be around freezing, about a 30° warm-up in 24 hours!

A rather descent January thaw is forecast for the week ahead.