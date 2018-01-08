× Toy maker fined $650K for violating privacy law

Toy maker VTech has agreed to pay $650,000 to settle charges it violated a law protecting children’s privacy.

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday that VTech collected personal information from children without getting parental consent and didn’t do enough to protect the data it collected. The FTC says that the VTech settlement is the first privacy and security case related to toys connected to the internet.

Such toys have become popular, and companies are expected to unveil more toys and other internet-connected gadgets at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week.

Concern about the toys’ security has grown. That’s in part due to VTech, whose database was hacked in 2015, exposing the names and ages of more than 6 million kids who used its toys. The FBI also warned last year that connected toys could be susceptible to hackers.

