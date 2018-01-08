Stolen SUV slides off road, hits home and catches fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A stolen SUV slid off the road, hit a home and then caught fire in Cleveland early Monday morning.

According to police, it happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Ashbury Avenue and East 110th Street.

The driver of the SUV slid on the icy roads and hit a home. The SUV caught on fire, catching the home on fire.

Cleveland firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control.

The porch of the home has damage from the crash and fire.

The owner and wife were in bed when they heard the crash. When they looked out the window, they saw the driver running from the scene. They were not injured.

The owners say it’s the third time in three years their home has been hit by a vehicle.