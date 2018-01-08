Seven Hills residents demand answers after wild Airbnb party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- People in the Cleveland suburb of Seven Hills are demanding answers after a New Year’s Eve party got out of control. The homeowner and the person who threw the party both face charges, as the city heard from angry residents Monday night.

Seven Hills police say they did the best they could, dealing with icy road conditions that night and hundreds of unruly party goers last weekend. But residents say they need to have a better plan in place for a situation where officers were greatly outnumbered.

"This is not a little recreational party, you know? People having a few cocktails, gets a little loud. This is absolutely 'Animal House' ... insane and dangerous," one resident told city council members.

"We had kids in the neighborhood, there were over 350 people in that house, something needs to be done," said another.

Monday, Seven Hills police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Shahid, who rented the home through Airbnb. They charged him with several misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, furnishing alcohol to underage people and criminal damaging.

"We received calls, not only from the homeowner, but from neighbors, alerting us to the party at around the time when there were probably over 200 people in the house, so it was well out of control by the time we got information to respond to the house," said Seven Hills police chief Michael Salloum.

The police chief says the homeowner, Sang Myung Lee, was also cited for a noise violation and will also face charges for renting out his home without properly informing city officials.

"If one rents their residence, their home, their real estate, it has to be registered with the city, and to my knowledge, this particular property was not registered as a rental property," said Seven Hills mayor Richard Dell’Aquila.

The Seven Hills mayor also says Lee faces building code violations for the number of people inside the home.

"I had to send my neighbors a text to tell them get your children out of the front bedroom because there was talk about guns," said a resident.

"We hear profanity as people in groups, in hordes are walking down the street, screaming F-bombs, saying how drunk they are, how drunk they're gonna be, what other things they want to do at this party," said another resident who lives on the street.

Seven Hills police say when they realized the magnitude of what they were dealing with, they called police officers from neighboring communities for help. Isaiah Shahid was released on bond and is expected to appear in court January 24.

