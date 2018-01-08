Live blog: Several counties under Level 3 Snow Emergency

FREMONT, Ohio — The Sheriff’s Offices in Sandusky, Huron, and Erie counties have declared Level 3 Snow Emergencies for their counties.

Sandusky County Sheriff Christopher Hilton said the move is due to “extreme icing conditions.”

In Huron County, Sheriff Todd Corbin also declared a Level 3 advisory due to “icy road conditions.”

In Erie County, Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said roadways are “extremely treacherous due to ice formation.”

Sandusky County is just southeast of Toledo. Huron County is south of the city of Sandusky. Erie County includes the city of Sandusky. The same line of wintry weather that is hitting those areas is moving into northeast Ohio and expected to bring ice and snow to our area just in time for the morning rush.

According to a post on the Ohio state website, a Level 3 Snow Emergency means:

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”