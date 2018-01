NEW YORK — Fire crews in New York City are responding to a fire at Trump Tower.

PIX11 reports that no injuries have been reported. The fire was reported at 6:58 a.m.

Several videos and photos of the fire have been shared on social media:

Looks like fire dying down at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/wX0FgceBkH — Jeff Levi (@levi1994) January 8, 2018

Seems to be a fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan pic.twitter.com/7gEEi2ONGf — steven rabinowitz (@nycpov) January 8, 2018

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

