FLORENCE, Kentucky — A principal at a school in Florence, Kentucky, came up with a hilarious way to let his students know about a snow day.

Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell, clad in winter weather gear, sang the cancellation notice — to Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”

“There’s a message, if you look inside your phone,” he croons. “You don’t have to be afraid of what it says.”

As of 1 p.m., the video, which was posted Monday morning, had been shared over 2,000 times.