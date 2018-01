MARION, South Carolina — Effects of the ‘bomb cyclone’ had a group of ducks a little confused in South Carolina last week.

Clark Levy posted video of the ducks trying to land in the water on his property. Some made the water — others, not so much!

The video shows those little ducks sliding across the ice.

Levy says there are about 32 ducks on his property. He raised them by hand-feeding them, and they are all free to come and go as they please.

